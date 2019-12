400G-ZR is going to shift network architectures, says Bill Gartner, SVP/GM of Cisco's Optical Systems and Optics Group. Many customers will continue to deploy chassis solutions, but others will choose pluggables in a router for coherent transmission.



Cisco is also discussing the changing consumption models for network silicon and optics as some customers seek fully disaggregated solutions.



https://youtu.be/RrKqRv8-7po