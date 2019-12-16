Telenor sticks with Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei for 5G

Telenor completed its vendor selection process for the future network in Norway. Ericsson will modernize and build the Telenor’s 5G radio access network (RAN). The core network is being upgraded by Nokia and Ericsson, as previously announced. Huawei, which is an existing RAN vendor for Telenor, was selected to maintain the 4G network and also upgrade to 5G coverage in selected areas of Norway.



Telenor is currently deploying 5G in the city of Trondheim.Currently, the Telenor Group is testing 5G in ten locations in Norway as well as selected areas in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Thailand and Malaysia.