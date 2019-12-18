Telefónica tests flexiWAN SD-WAN on whitebox CPE.

flexiWAN, which offers a modular and opensource SD-WAN, confirmed that with Telefónica os testing its solution.



“Telecom operators should position themselves as Value Added Services (VAS) creators by leveraging their vast commercial and technology ecosystems,” said Juan Campillo, Connectivity Innovation Director at Telefónica. “flexiWAN’s product vision is aligned with Telefónica’s current open networks strategy. Thanks to the openness of solutions like flexiWAN, Telefónica can better control the value chain fostering innovation, reducing complexity as well as adapting the product to companies with less networking knowledge and to a larger variety of enterprise networking needs.”



“Our work with Telefónica allows us to benefit from their vast experience and market reach to enterprises of all sizes and segments as well as to technology companies,” commented Amir Zmora, CEO and Co-founder of flexiWAN. “With this, we enjoy access to leading technology companies for integration and cooperation for enhancing flexiWAN as well as better understanding of the enterprise market needs.”