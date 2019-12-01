T-Systems launches its Edge Computing platform

Deutsche Telekom'a T-Systems division introduced EdgAir - its low-latency platform for secure and powerful edge computing.



EdgAIR, which is based on OpenStack, is an on-prem solution designed to be like "a private cloud of things" connected to the enterprise network. Customers can connect their IoT applications via ready-made connectors. The applications themselves run as virtual machines or in docker containers as microservices and are thus independent of the underlying infrastructure. T- Systems offers the platform in various sizes and designs (pole mount, ruggedized rack, standard rack).



"In combination with Time Sensitive Networks (TSN) and a very good Service Level Agreement, our managed platform EdgAIR can meet requirements such as real-time control of machines in a production hall," explained Albert Kroisleitner, Senior Product Manager Edge Platform & Solutions at T-Systems.



Each EdgAIR platform is also delivered with Edge Analytics. This tool enables data scientists and software developers to evaluate information on site. And thus quickly adapt processes and models (code to data).



Deutsche Telekom has already built its first campus network for customer OSRAM. Such networks form the basis for EdgAIR. Currently running on LTE, they will soon switch to 5G.



https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/edgair-the-cloud-for-machines-586902