T-Mobile activated commercial 5G service using its 600 MHz spectrum. T-Mobile 5G is now active across its nationwide network, covering more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 cities and towns.



T-Mobile is offering two new 5G phones: the exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G. Both units are ready to use Sprint’s 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz) when available from the New T-Mobile if the merger closes.



5G access costs the same as LTE.“5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) Few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we’re committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey.”“The carriers have been over-hyping 5G for years now, setting expectations beyond what they can deliver. When Verizon says #5GBuiltRight, they must mean sparse, expensive and limited to outdoors only,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology. “Meanwhile at T-Mobile, we built 5G that works for more people in more places, and this is just the start. With the New T-Mobile, we’ll see 5G speeds follow the same path as LTE, increasing exponentially over time. Plus, real broad and deep 5G will unleash whole new categories of innovation that will touch almost every area of the economy. The 5G future is bright, and it starts today.”