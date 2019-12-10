Spirent signs over 100 deal for 5G related testing in 2019

Spirent Communications closed more than 100 5G-related deals during 2019.



The company says cites accelerated deployment timetables that require complex testing and the need to incorporate assurance into new, next-gen networks for guaranteed quality. Spirent is now engaged in more than 150 global 5G initiatives with a broad mix of operators, device makers, network equipment manufacturers, academic institutions, government and cloud providers.





In addition, Spirent notes that more than half of its 5G business is taking place in the Asia-Pacific region as countries like South Korea gain traction with customized offerings tailored to data-hungry subscribers consuming high-bandwidth content such as AR and VR. In China, the company is supporting nationwide efforts to prepare the transport network and data center architecture for mass market deployments. About one-third of Spirent’s 5G deals are in the Americas, with the remainder across Europe. 5G transport, 5G core and 5G RAN projects comprise the majority of deals as operators pursue a range of network rollout strategies.“If you took the industry’s pulse early last year, all eyes were on 2020 for mass movement in 5G, but those timetables have been turned on their heads as operators navigate an expanding set of market dynamics that demand speed and scale,” said Spirent Head of 5G Steve Douglas.www.spirent.com/solutions/5g-network-testing