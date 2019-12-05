Singtel names Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as CEO of Optus

Singtel named Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as CEO Designate of both Optus and Consumer Australia with immediate effect. She will assume the reins from Mr Allen Lew and will join the Singtel management committee from 1 April 2020. Lew will take on the newly-created role of CEO Group Strategy and Business Development and Country Chief Officer Thailand and continue as chairman of the executive committee of Thai associate, AIS.



Ms Bayer Rosmarin currently serves as Deputy CEO of Optus. Prior to joining Singtel in March 2019, Ms Bayer Rosmarin was Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets at CBA where she drove significant business growth and digital transformation programmes. She has been named among the Top 10 Businesswomen in Australia and Top 25 Women in Asia Pacific Finance.



