Silver Peak links into AWS Transit Gateway

Silver Peak is integrating its Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform with the new AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager.



This will enable enterprises to manage and monitor connectivity between AWS and their branch locations from a single console within AWS. Enterprises will gain a global view of cloud and network resources and will be able to centrally monitor and manage connectivity from branch and remote locations to cloud resources wherever they reside.



“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with AWS, announcing integration between the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform and the new AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager,” said David Hughes, founder and CEO of Silver Peak. “The new AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager will enable customers to centrally monitor and manage connectivity from on-premise EdgeConnect deployments to network devices on AWS, providing a global view of network telemetry, events and changes to deliver the highest quality of experience to branch and remote site users.”