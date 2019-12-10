Silver Peak adds multi-fabric orchestration to its SD-WAN platform

Silver Peak rolled out new capabilities for its Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, including multi-fabric orchestration and management, one-click automation with leading cloud services, and advanced segmentation and cloud-scale connectivity. The company says these enable large enterprises to scale, automate and simplify the configuration, deployment and management of a modern WAN edge to 10,000 sites and beyond.
Silver Peak's new Unity Orchestrator Global Enterprise management software is designed for large-scale global enterprises with multiple divisions, business units or subsidiaries that each require a dedicated SD-WAN fabric. Each fabric can be individually orchestrated and managed, providing enterprises with centralized network-wide visibility and control, including aggregated observability of the entire network. Orchestrator Global Enterprise key capabilities include:
- Single sign-on view to all SD-WAN fabrics
- Secure orchestration-as-a-service
- Centralized alarm view across all SD-WAN fabrics
- Fabric independent software versioning, maintenance and upgrade cycles
- Granular role-based access control for network administrators
- One-Click Automation with Leading Cloud Services