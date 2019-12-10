Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Silver Peak adds multi-fabric orchestration to its SD-WAN platform

Silver Peak rolled out new capabilities for its Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, including multi-fabric orchestration and management, one-click automation with leading cloud services, and advanced segmentation and cloud-scale connectivity. The company says these enable large enterprises to scale, automate and simplify the configuration, deployment and management of a modern WAN edge to 10,000 sites and beyond.

Silver Peak's new Unity Orchestrator Global Enterprise management software is designed for large-scale global enterprises with multiple divisions, business units or subsidiaries that each require a dedicated SD-WAN fabric. Each fabric can be individually orchestrated and managed, providing enterprises with centralized network-wide visibility and control, including aggregated observability of the entire network. Orchestrator Global Enterprise key capabilities include:

  • Single sign-on view to all SD-WAN fabrics
  • Secure orchestration-as-a-service
  • Centralized alarm view across all SD-WAN fabrics
  • Fabric independent software versioning, maintenance and upgrade cycles
  • Granular role-based access control for network administrators
  • One-Click Automation with Leading Cloud Services
“As global enterprises shift IT spending toward modern cloud applications and services, many are coming to the realization that a no-compromise WAN transformation strategy is required to achieve a multiplier effect on these investments,” said Damon Ennis, senior vice president of products at Silver Peak. “The Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, with today’s expanded capabilities, is uniquely engineered to address the changing requirements of cloud-first enterprises, enabling them to scale, automate and extend SD-WAN deployments across multiple fabrics and cloud instances, while maintaining centralized control and complete observability of the WAN.”


