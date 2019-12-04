Semtech enters production shipments of 5G front haul

Semtech announced volume shipments of ClearEdge CDR platform for 5G front haul.



Current 5G wireless deployments (phase 1) utilize 25 Gbps optical links in front haul supported by Semtech’s complete ClearEdge CDR platform.



GN2139C: Bi-directional 24-26G ClearEdge CDR

GN2142: Bi-directional 24-28G ClearEdge CDR with Integrated DML driver

GN2146: Bi-directional 24-28G ClearEdge CDR with Integrated EML / MZM driver

GN2148: Single 24-28G ClearEdge CDR with Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28G ClearEdge CDR with Integrated TIA

GN1081: 24-28G FiberEdge™ TIA

GN1086: Next generation 24-28G FiberEdge TIA

Semtech says future deployments of 5G will utilize 50 Gbps PAM4 optical links starting in late 2020 enabled by Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR portfolio.Semtech’s 5G wireless ClearEdge CDR Platform includes:“Semtech continues to make great inroads with the 5G wireless business as we enable our customers’ next generation 5G wireless optical module designs. Volume shipments of our complete front haul chipset platform starting in the fourth calendar quarter of 2019 will enable millions of ports in the coming year. Our customers continue to prioritize our designs based on our performance, delivery and support,” said Raza Khan, Senior Market Manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “In addition, Semtech is already leading the way to enable analog PAM4-based solutions in the data center market and creating a complete analog PAM4 ecosystem with the Open Eye MSA. Semtech will leverage this PAM4 leadership and enable a complete 5G wireless Tri-Edge CDR portfolio.”