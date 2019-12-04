Qualcomm packs a punch with its Snapdragon 865 5G

Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship mobile chipset- the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, which combines an advanced 5G Modem-RF System with the processing capabilities to power the next generation of flagship mobile devices.



At a media event in Hawaii, Qualcomm execs previewed camera, audio, and gaming experiences that made possible by the whopping 15 TOPS of AI performance delivered by the new 7nm chipset. This includes the option for real-time translations of a phone conversation to another language. Imaging possibilities include the ability to capture in 4K HDR with over a billion shades of color, capture 8K video, or snap massive 200-megapixel photos.



Snapdragon 865 5G highlights:





Compatible with both 5G standalone and non-standalone modes

Multi-gigabit downlink speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps

Support for all key regions and frequency bands from 5G mmWave and sub-6, TDD and FDD, to SA and NSA modes

Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

5G mmWave specs: 800 MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2x2 MIMO

5G sub-6 GHz specs: 200 MHz bandwidth, 4x4 MIMO

LTE including CBRS support

5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine packs 2x the performance of its predecessor. Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator pushes 15 trillion operations per second

Dolby Vision video capture

8K video recording

200 megapixel photos

Simultaneously captures 4K HDR video and 64 MP photos

Qualcomm Sensing Hub ensures highly accurate voice detection and always-on contextual awareness for smarter virtual assistants

Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU delivers up to 25% performance boost from its predecessor

Wi-Fi Standards: 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6-ready), 802.11ad, 802.11ay, 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 technology features: MU-MIMO (Uplink and Downlink), 8x8 sounding, OFDMA (Uplink and Downlink), 1024 QAM, Dual-band simultaneous (DBS), WPA3 security support, Target Wake Time

Bluetooth 5.1

USB 3.1, USB-C

“Snapdragon 865 supports the world’s most advanced 5G connectivity and features, raising the bar for what a mobile device should be,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “It’s the culmination of Qualcomm’s more than 30 years of wireless leadership and innovation.”https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-865-5g-mobile-platform