Poland's PLAY deploys ADVA's timing solution for 5G-ready network

PLAY, the leading mobile phone network in Poland with over 15 million subscribers, has deployed ADVA's Oscilloquartz timing solution to provide LTE Advanced services throughout Poland and prepare its network for 5G.



The PTP grandmaster with dual integrated GNSS antenna enables Play delivers resilient and accurate Precision Time Protocol (PTP) frequency and phase synchronization. PLAY is migrating its radio access network from GNSS RF antennas and coax cables to standard copper and fiber Ethernet cabling. ADVA’s long-term partner NAVI also played a key role in the project.



“This deployment is about taking our RAN infrastructure to the next level. ADVA’s versatile and compact devices are easy to install in a wide range of outdoor locations. And, with low-touch provisioning and power over Ethernet, installation is even simpler and more cost-effective,” said Michał Ziółkowski, CTO, Play. “This solution delivers the extremely precise timing required for next-generation connectivity. With the OSA 5405 ensuring accurate and robust phase synchronization, we can offer unique LTE Advanced services and prepare for the 5G future.”





