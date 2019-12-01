Panasonic sells its semiconductor group to Taiwan's Nuvoton

Panasonic Corporation will transfer its semiconductor business to Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology, a division of Winbond, in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions, located in Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto, is a leading global supplier of semiconductor devices and solutions with products that focus on “Sensing” technologies such as Image Sensors, Image / Digital Signal Processors, “Microcontroller” technologies such as MCU, IC Card, Battery Management, Power Management and ”Component” technologies such as MOSFET, RF-GaN and Laser Diode.



Panasonic said it decided to exit semiconductors due to the aggressive expansion of competitors that would require huge investments to keep up.