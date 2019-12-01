Panasonic Corporation will transfer its semiconductor business to Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology, a division of Winbond, in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions, located in Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto, is a leading global supplier of semiconductor devices and solutions with products that focus on “Sensing” technologies such as Image Sensors, Image / Digital Signal Processors, “Microcontroller” technologies such as MCU, IC Card, Battery Management, Power Management and ”Component” technologies such as MOSFET, RF-GaN and Laser Diode.
Panasonic said it decided to exit semiconductors due to the aggressive expansion of competitors that would require huge investments to keep up.
Panasonic sells its semiconductor group to Taiwan's Nuvoton
