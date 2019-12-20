Orchestrated Virtualized Multivendor SD-WAN Services





This PoC demonstrates the next innovation in SD-WAN, which accelerates the adoption of multi-vendor SD-WAN and value-added services through automated operations and a new digital user experience. Powered by a unified marketplace, self-service portal and NFV-based uCPE platform, MEF 70 compliant SD-WAN services from different vendors can be selected independently of the CPE hardware and seamlessly deployed with little-to-no intervention from the service provider or end-user. Through this new “digital user experience”, SD-WAN services are orchestrated, activated, assured and managed using zero touch provisioning and end-to-end service automation in alignment with MEF’s LSO framework.



This PoC won the 2019 Award for MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Implementation.



