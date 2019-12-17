Orange teams with American Tower on new mobile sites in France

Orange, the leading mobile network operator in France, and ATC France, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, signed an agreement concerning the deployment of between 900 and 2,000 new mobile network sites located mainly in rural areas and along transport routes over the period 2020-2024.



Orange and ATC France have been working together since 2012 for the deployment and operation of mobile network infrastructure and have thus further reinforced that existing partnership. This agreement makes it possible for ATC France and Orange to pool their expertise for the benefit of their customers and to improve network coverage in France.



The contract with ATC France will enable Orange to support the accelerated deployment of its mobile network and increase the density of its coverage. It will achieve this while allowing Orange to maintain its expertise in the design and construction of network infrastructure and ensuring that the Group retains the necessary mid-term investment capacity to consolidate its leadership across the entire network.



A 20-year hosting service agreement between the two partners means that Orange will benefit from the excellence of ATC France's management and marketing services for mobile network infrastructure and will therefore ensure that the quality of its services across the country will be maintained.



ATC France hosts nearly 5,500 operator contracts across the totality of its sites in operation. Strengthening its partnership with Orange is fully in line with its infrastructure development strategy for its customers and will support the deployment of digital services across the country.



Fabienne Dulac, Deputy CEO of the Orange Group and CEO of Orange France, said: "The nationwide deployment of the network, particularly in rural areas, is a priority for Orange. We are delighted to be able to enter into this agreement with ATC France, which has proven expertise in terms of infrastructure management. This partnership will enable us to accelerate deployment in these key areas while retaining our capacity for differentiation and our ability to invest in the networks, whether they are fixed or mobile."





