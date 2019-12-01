Orange renews managed services contract with Ericsson in 5 countries

Orange has renewed a managed services contract with Ericsson in five European countries.



Under the three-year contract, that can be extended to five years, Ericsson will provide a fully managed end-to-end operations service to include network operations, field support, and maintenance, as well as a spare parts management service for Orange's fixed-line access, 2G, 3G, 4G and future 5G access. Network performance, optimization and network expansion are optional components and delivered in some of the countries.



The deal covers Orange operations in Spain, Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova, supporting about 40 million customers.



As part of the agreement, Ericsson will further transform operations by deploying Ericsson Operations Engine to capitalize on previous automation. The new AI-based Ericsson Operations Engine managed services model transforms operations to become data-driven, predictive and proactive.