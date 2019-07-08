NTT to show its Innovative Optical and Wireless Network

NTT will make its first appearance at CES 2020, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, to present use cases of its IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) concept, which was first announced in May 2019.
IOWN has three technical elements: All Photonics Network, Digital Twin Computing, and Cognitive Foundation.
Key use case include Smart City / Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Life.
To realize this concept, NTT has the following projects underway:
- “Photoelectric information processing chip”, an information processing chip to achieve low power consumption and high-speed transactions.
- “LASOLV”, a new type of computer that enable to solve intractable problems with photonic technologies.
- “Artificial photosynthesis”, an artificial energy generator with photonics artificially.
- “Submerged ultrasonic MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) technology”, an undersea communication technology.
https://www.ntt.co.jp/news2019/1912e/191206a.html
Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Forum launched by NTT
NTT, Intel and Sony are joining forces to create a new Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum, which aims to accelerate the adoption of new communications infrastructure. The goal is to will bring together an all-photonic network including silicon photonics, edge computing, and distributed connected computing, along with wireless access..
IOWN will develop new technologies, frameworks, specifications and reference designs, in areas such as:
NTT, Intel, and Sony are inviting other technology, telecommunications and industry organizations to join the forum.
"NTT has a long history in photonics-related R&D and has achieved cutting-edge results in fields like silicon photonics and optoelectronic convergence. Based on these technologies, NTT aims to power the next generation of technology innovation and solve many of today’s societal challenges, such as ever-increasing power consumption. We will bring our leading R&D expertise to foster the photonics revolution and unlock new technologies to ultimately enable a smart world, where technology becomes so ”natural” that people are unaware of its presence. NTT is looking forward to collaborating with its best-in-class partners and realizing a smart world," states Jun Sawada, President and CEO, NTT.
“Digital transformation and the growth of data is driving an infrastructure build out that will dwarf the first era of the cloud defined by hyperscale data centers... The combination of superfast networking and pervasive high-performance computing – the edge infrastructure to deliver smart services anywhere, anytime – can only be achieved with a profoundly new mindset shared across a global ecosystem. The IOWN collaboration is an important step forward. A vision of this magnitude can only be achieved with global leaders across industries. Intel is honored to join forces with NTT and Sony in this industry-wide journey to help define the future of technology,” says Bob Swan,
CEO, Intel.
http://www.iowngf.org
NTT opens Silicon Valley labs to leverage photonic/quantum tech
NTT Research is opening three labs in Palo Alto, California to focus on quantum computing; cryptography and information security; and medical and health informatics.