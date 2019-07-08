NTT to show its Innovative Optical and Wireless Network

NTT will make its first appearance at CES 2020, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, to present use cases of its IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) concept, which was first announced in May 2019.



IOWN has three technical elements: All Photonics Network, Digital Twin Computing, and Cognitive Foundation.



Key use case include Smart City / Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Life.



To realize this concept, NTT has the following projects underway:





“Photoelectric information processing chip”, an information processing chip to achieve low power consumption and high-speed transactions.

“LASOLV”, a new type of computer that enable to solve intractable problems with photonic technologies.

“Artificial photosynthesis”, an artificial energy generator with photonics artificially.

“Submerged ultrasonic MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) technology”, an undersea communication technology.