NTT Data to acquire Flux7, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner

NTT DATA Services agreed to acquire Flux7, an IT services firm that improves business agility through IT delivery optimization and cloud-native application migration and modernization. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Flux7, which is based in Austin, Texas, is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner that provides cloud implementation and migration, automation, and DevOps consulting services for enterprises with significant experience in the financial services, pharmaceuticals, software, manufacturing and retail industries.



"The acquisition of Flux7 will enhance the value we can deliver in AWS, DevOps, and Agile development capabilities, while aligning with our focus to drive digital services for our clients," said Bob Pryor, CEO, NTT DATA Services. "With an excellent brand, industry recognition and impressive client base, as well as a strong record of growth, Flux7 is a strategic fit for our business and part of our ongoing strategy of growth through acquisition."





