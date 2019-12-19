Nokia to supply 5G in Aruba

SETAR, the leading communications provider in Aruba, picked Nokia to provide a full end-to-end 5G network across the island.



In a phased approach, the deal will see Nokia upgrading RAN access and modernizing elements of the core and data management systems.



Nokia notes that this is its first end-to-end 5G deal in Latin America.



Nokia already works with SETAR to run a 4.5G Pro-based island-wide network using Single RAN Advanced AirScale technology – a flexible network that ensures easy re-farming of spectrum as needed.



The SETAR network evolution project consists of:





Enhancing and evolving SETAR’s network architecture with Centralized RAN and AirScale Cloud Controllers to support more capacity while managing network resources more efficiently

Site simplification by deploying Nokia AirScale dual and triple band AirScale RRHs reducing more than 60% site space requirements

Activation of advanced features like Carrier aggregation, 256QAM and MIMO4x4 to enable 3 to 4 times higher downlink speeds

An upgrade to 5G in the first selected sites using Nokia massive MIMO technology with 64 antennas to enable new mobile broadband uses cases like Fixed Wireless Access, Augmented and Virtual Reality, etc/

Nokia now has 55 commercial 5G commercial contracts globally.