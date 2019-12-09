NBC Sports camera crew tests 5G for live coverage

An NBC Sports crew captured video of the Houston Texans vs New England Patriots football game at NRG Stadium on December 1st using Sony’s PXW-Z450 shoulder camcorder. The video was streamed through Sony’s prototype transmitter box and Xperia 5G mmWave device, via Verizon’s 5G network to a production room in the stadium.



Verizon said the test proved that 5G-connected cameras can be a reliable and beneficial option for future live sports broadcasts.



“Verizon’s 5G network is built to transform industries and we’re thrilled to demonstrate how it can change the way live sports broadcasts are captured and delivered,” said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon. ”5G’s high bandwidth and low latency can enable high definition video to be streamed essentially in real time and captured with no wires on the field.”“We are extremely pleased to have completed a successful 5G collaboration with Verizon,” said Mikio Kita, Senior General Manager of Media Solution Business Division, Professional Products & Solutions Group, Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Inc. “Sony is uniquely positioned to offer an end-to-end solution for professional content creation and mobile communication technology, and our joint achievement on this proof of concept of live sports production will pave the way for wider 5G applications.”https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-sony-5g-sports-production