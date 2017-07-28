Sunday, December 15, 2019

MIST subsea cable to deliver 240 Tbps from Singapore to India

NTT announced "MIST", a submarine cable between Singapore, Myanmar and India (Mumbai and Chennai) that promises a record 240 Tbps capacity with support for 400 Gbps wavelengths.

MIST will be part of a strategic joint venture for international submarine cables in South East Asia, with Orient Link Pte. Ltd. The cable is expected to be ready for service by June 2022.

MIST will span 11,000 kilometers in length with 12 fiber pairs. Wavelength Selective Switching ROADMs will be used for flexible remote switching of transmission routes to branch units.

NTT Ltd. said it plans to connect the MIST cable landing stations directly to its data centers in Singapore, Myanmar and India using large-capacity fiber which will be owned, built and operated by NTT Ltd. In addition, NTT Ltd. will centrally maintain and operate all the landing stations, aiming to further improve the service quality.


NTT also notes that MIST will connect to other cables in which it holds an interest, including Asia Submarine cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), Pacific Crossing -1(PC-1) and JUPITER cables (under construction).
“Businesses and individuals from all over the world are experiencing the accelerated growth of digital connectivity - and this is especially true within Asia. Globally, India and South East Asia are some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. As digital investment and demand for data capacity continues to increase, providing access to reliable connectivity will remain critical to accelerate economic and social growth. The implementation of MIST will ultimately allow us to work with our clients around the world to build a truly connected future,” states NTT Ltd. Chief Executive Officer, Jason Goodall.

JUPITER transpacific cable to carry 400G wavelengths

Monday, October 30, 2017    
JUPITER, a new large-capacity, low-latency subsea cable between Japan and the United States has received the backing of SoftBank, Facebook, Amazon, PLDT and PCCW Global.

The JUPITER cable system. which will have a total length of 14,000 km, will have two landing points in Japan — the Shima Landing Station in Mie Prefecture and the Maruyama Landing Station in Chiba Prefecture — as well as a U.S. landing station in Los Angeles, California, as well as a landing station at Daet in the Philippines.

JUPITER will feature a state-of-the-art submersible ROADM employing WSS (wavelength selective switch) for a gridless and flexible bandwidth configuration. The cable system will also be designed to support 400 Gbps wavelengths. The initial design capacity is 60 Tbps.

NTT Com said its Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) and Pacific Crossing-1 (PC-1) cables will connect with JUPITER to provide a redundant three-route structure linking major cities in Asia, Japan and United States. NTT Com is also planning direct connections from the cable landing stations in Japan to data centers in Tokyo and Osaka.

JUPITER is expected to come online in early 2020.

NTT Com launches network services, builds 2 data centres in India

Friday, July 28, 2017    

NTT Communications (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced the launch of international data network services in India through its affiliate NTT Communications India Network Services (NTTCINS).

NTT Com stated that the acquisition of its licence in India follows the launch of construction of two new Indian data centres in Mumbai and Bangalore, through subsidiary Netmagic, a provider of managed hosting and cloud services in India. As a result, NTTCINS will be able to offer infrastructure services and management and security services designed to meet companies ICT outsourcing needs.

NTT Com plans to invest $160 million in building the two data centres, which are scheduled to become operational by April 2018. The new data centres will add nearly 500,000 sq feet of gross floor space at full build out, increasing NTT Com's total gross footprint in India to 1,100,000 sq feet. The new data centres in Mumbai and Bangalore will accommodate 2,750 racks with 22 MW of power and 1,500 racks with 15 MW of power, respectively.

NTT Com noted that it became the first Japanese service provider to be awarded a Virtual Network Operator - International Long Distance (VNO-ILD) network licence for India in March. In addition, NTT Com provides Arcstar Universal One international network services in partnership with local carriers. The company also implements value-added services such as network virtualisation functions (NVF) utilising the infrastructure of its partner carriers in India.

Commenting on the launch, NTT Com president and CEO Tetsuya Shoji said, "India has been a key strategic market for NTT Com with the accelerating shift of IT services from traditional enterprise data centres into the cloud-based services… for the past few years the business in India has consistently grown over 35% annually… with the expansion of the data centre foot print and new international data network services NTT Com aims to meet the growing market needs for mobility, e-commerce, IoT, cloud and big data".




