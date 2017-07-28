MIST subsea cable to deliver 240 Tbps from Singapore to India

NTT announced "MIST", a submarine cable between Singapore, Myanmar and India (Mumbai and Chennai) that promises a record 240 Tbps capacity with support for 400 Gbps wavelengths.
MIST will be part of a strategic joint venture for international submarine cables in South East Asia, with Orient Link Pte. Ltd. The cable is expected to be ready for service by June 2022.
MIST will span 11,000 kilometers in length with 12 fiber pairs. Wavelength Selective Switching ROADMs will be used for flexible remote switching of transmission routes to branch units.
NTT Ltd. said it plans to connect the MIST cable landing stations directly to its data centers in Singapore, Myanmar and India using large-capacity fiber which will be owned, built and operated by NTT Ltd. In addition, NTT Ltd. will centrally maintain and operate all the landing stations, aiming to further improve the service quality.
NTT also notes that MIST will connect to other cables in which it holds an interest, including Asia Submarine cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), Pacific Crossing -1(PC-1) and JUPITER cables (under construction).
“Businesses and individuals from all over the world are experiencing the accelerated growth of digital connectivity - and this is especially true within Asia. Globally, India and South East Asia are some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. As digital investment and demand for data capacity continues to increase, providing access to reliable connectivity will remain critical to accelerate economic and social growth. The implementation of MIST will ultimately allow us to work with our clients around the world to build a truly connected future,” states NTT Ltd. Chief Executive Officer, Jason Goodall.
https://hello.global.ntt/en-us/newsroom/ntt-ltd-to-commence-construction-of-the-optical-submarine-cable-mist
JUPITER transpacific cable to carry 400G wavelengths
The JUPITER cable system. which will have a total length of 14,000 km, will have two landing points in Japan — the Shima Landing Station in Mie Prefecture and the Maruyama Landing Station in Chiba Prefecture — as well as a U.S. landing station in Los Angeles, California, as well as a landing station at Daet in the Philippines.
JUPITER will feature a state-of-the-art submersible ROADM employing WSS (wavelength selective switch) for a gridless and flexible bandwidth configuration. The cable system will also be designed to support 400 Gbps wavelengths. The initial design capacity is 60 Tbps.
NTT Com said its Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) and Pacific Crossing-1 (PC-1) cables will connect with JUPITER to provide a redundant three-route structure linking major cities in Asia, Japan and United States. NTT Com is also planning direct connections from the cable landing stations in Japan to data centers in Tokyo and Osaka.
JUPITER is expected to come online in early 2020.