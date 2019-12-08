Sunday, December 8, 2019

Marvell sells Wi-Fi connectivity business to NXP

Sunday, December 08, 2019    

Marvell completed the previously announced sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP . 

The divested business includes Marvell’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology portfolios and related assets.

Marvell is updating its current quarter revenue guidance to reflect the Wi-Fi Connectivity business sale to NXP.  The company now anticipates fourth quarter FY20 revenue of $710 million +/- 3% vs. original guidance for $750 million +/- 3% as provided at the time of the third quarter earnings announcement on December 3, 2019. 

See also