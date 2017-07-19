Monday, December 2, 2019

Juniper names Raj Yavatkar as CTO

Monday, December 02, 2019  

Juniper Networks named as Raj Yavatkar as Chief Technology Officer, replacing Bikash Koley who is leaving the company.

Yavatkar is currently an IEEE Fellow and previously headed the development of Network Virtualization Infrastructure and products for Cloud Networking at Google. Prior to Google, Yavatkar held leadership roles at VMware and Intel where he pioneered new hybrid cloud product categories and served as the Chief Software Architect to deliver four generations of IXP family of Network Processing Units (NPUs). He also founded a Systems Technologies Lab (STL) and led advanced R&D in technologies such as system security, manageability and virtualization. Yavatkar received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Technology in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a PhD degree in Computer Science from Purdue.

"Raj is a visionary who has been able to translate a deep understanding of customer and market needs into breakthrough products and solutions for the past fifteen years. I’m truly pleased and honored to have Raj help us in our strategy to change networking for the cloud era," said Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks.


Juniper appoints Bikash Koley, formerly with Google, as CTO

Wednesday, July 19, 2017    

Juniper Networks has named Bikash Koley as chief technology officer (CTO), reporting to chief executive officer Rami Rahim, with responsibility for charting Juniper's technology strategy and leading and executing several of the company's critical technology innovations, including Contrail and AppFormix.

Mr. Koley, who is expected to join Juniper in August 2017, has extensive experience in both IP and optical domains and in designing and operating large scale networks.

Mr. Koley is currently serving as a distinguished engineer and the head of network architecture, engineering and planning at Google. He is an expert in the areas of software-defined networking (SDN), packet and optical network integration, warehouse-scale computing and large-scale data centre interconnection.

While with Google, Bikash Koley designed, built and operated Google's production network infrastructure, spanning data centre, backbone(s), optical and the content edge. His team also oversaw the company's SDN evolution, network technology strategy and networking research and innovation, enabling ubiquitous programmability and high reliability.

Prior to Google, Mr. Koley served as the CTO of Qstreams Networks, a company he co-founded. He also spent a number of years with Ciena in a range of technical roles related to the development of DWDM and Ethernet technologies.

What's happening with 400G?

Thursday, November 14, 2019    


It's happening, but maybe not quite yet except for the hyperscale clouds. Bikash Koley, CTO of Juniper Networks, provides a quick update on 400G, including a mention of the upcoming in-house silicon photonics.

