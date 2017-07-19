Juniper names Raj Yavatkar as CTO

Juniper Networks named as Raj Yavatkar as Chief Technology Officer, replacing Bikash Koley who is leaving the company.
Yavatkar is currently an IEEE Fellow and previously headed the development of Network Virtualization Infrastructure and products for Cloud Networking at Google. Prior to Google, Yavatkar held leadership roles at VMware and Intel where he pioneered new hybrid cloud product categories and served as the Chief Software Architect to deliver four generations of IXP family of Network Processing Units (NPUs). He also founded a Systems Technologies Lab (STL) and led advanced R&D in technologies such as system security, manageability and virtualization. Yavatkar received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Technology in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a PhD degree in Computer Science from Purdue.
"Raj is a visionary who has been able to translate a deep understanding of customer and market needs into breakthrough products and solutions for the past fifteen years. I’m truly pleased and honored to have Raj help us in our strategy to change networking for the cloud era," said Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks.
