Inphi qualifies TowerJazz for data center PIC production

Inphi has qualified TowerJazz for production of silicon photonics integrated circuits (PICs) for data center interconnects based on TowerJazz’s open foundry Silicon Photonics platform.



TowerJazz said its PH18 Silicon Photonics platform offers a rich set of optical components including ultra-high bandwidth modulators, and photodetectors, serving the demand in data center and infrastructure optical communication markets. This platform complements TowerJazz’s SiGe BiCMOS processes, providing enhanced solutions to its already strong customer base serving optical communication needs in the growing data transport markets.



Inphi’s Silicon Photonics PAM4 technology is the first low power, 100G DWDM platform in QSFP28 form factor for between data center interconnects.“We worked with TowerJazz due to their unique ability to develop new cutting edge technology and offer it in a high-volume, high-quality environment. With Inphi’s proven design expertise and first to market success in the areas of high electrical and optical speed data interconnects, we are looking forward to the continued partnership with TowerJazz in developing the next generation of Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuit components,” said Dr. Radha Nagarajan, CTO, Interconnect, Inphi.“TowerJazz is proud to have partnered with a market and product leader such as Inphi in the area of Silicon Photonics. Further, we are excited about this open foundry Silicon Photonic platform complementing our SiGe technology and bringing additional value to our customers as they develop new, breakthrough products for Data Center and 5G Infrastructure markets,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli, TowerJazz Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Analog IC Business Unit.