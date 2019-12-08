Inphi milestone: 5 million coherent amplifiers and linear drivers

Inphi announced a company milestone: it has now shipped more than 5 million 100/200G and emerging 400/600G coherent transimpedance amplifiers and linear driver ICs for long haul, metro, and data center interconnect applications.



“Reaching the significant milestone of shipping 5 million units demonstrates Inphi’s leadership in delivering industry-first and state-of-the-art coherent amplifiers and linear driver solutions,” said Dr. Loi Nguyen, SVP, Optical Interconnect, Inphi. “Because of Inphi’s innovation, a large fraction of the internet traffic will pass through an Inphi device, at one point or another. With our next generation 400/600G shipments, we’ve laid the foundation for networks to scale and support emerging 5G networks, big data, cloud services and the IoT.”



The emergence of cloud-based services has dramatically increased the need for moving data centers closer to the end users and connecting them with multi terabits per second optical pipes. The cornerstone of Inphi’s optical solutions is to deliver best-in-class coherent amplifiers and linear drivers to enable quantum leaps in bandwidth with advanced modulation formats. Inphi pioneered several firsts in this area, including the first mass production of 100G coherent amplifiers and modulator linear drivers. These technology advancements enabled the first deployment of 100G long haul coherent systems in 2010, the first deployment of 200G metro coherent systems in 2014, and the first deployment of 100G pluggable modules in 2015.



