IEEE P802.11ax meets 5G Indoor Hotspot requirements

The IEEE P802.11ax draft standard meets or exceeds requirements specified by the International Telecommunications Union for the 5G Indoor Hotspot and Dense Urban test environments of the enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) usage scenario.



IEEE said this establishes P802.11ax as a foundation for an advanced Wi-Fi technology capable of supporting 5G network performance.



“Achieving 5G performance at the cost points associated with Wi-Fi supports the continued advancement of wireless technology, as well as the exponential growth of mobile wireless device utilization,” said Dorothy Stanley, IEEE 802.11 Working Group chair. “The successful evaluation of IEEE P802.11ax meets the ever-increasing needs of wireless communication, providing higher data rates, increased reliability, and lower latency to better serve the entire industry.”



The methodology specified in the IMT-2020 requirements provides network descriptions, channel models, traffic patterns and other parameters necessary to benchmark performance. The benchmark for compliance to the IMT-2020 requirements for the specific scenario and environments consists of:





Minimum acceptable downlink/uplink peak performance,

Average user experience,

Cell-edge user experience,

Mobility performance and latency performance.

IEEE P802.11ax was shown to satisfy all the Medium Access Control and Physical Layer (MAC/PHY) requirements for Indoor Hotspot and Dense Urban test environments of the eMBB usage scenario.