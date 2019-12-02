Hawaiki subsea cable to extend to New Caledonia

Hawaiki Submarine Cable announced a multi-million dollar contract to connect its transpacific cable system to New Caledonia , including a subsea branch to the capital city of Noumea.



The new cable, dubbed Tomoo, benefits from a customized network design, including connection of both New Caledonia’s Main Island and Isle of Pines. Tomoo is scheduled for completion by 2021.



The Hawaiki cable system recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its connection to American Samoa. In that short time, the US territory has reported a 10-times increase in internet speeds and an exponential increase in business and residential connections.



“Thanks to SCCI and the Tomoo cable, New Caledonia will be able to enjoy the multiple benefits of Hawaiki’s international connectivity and boost the development of its digital economy, both locally and in the Pacific region,” said Hawaiki chief sales officer, Virginie Frouin.





