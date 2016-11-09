GTT looks to sell subsea cables and European fiber network

GTT Communications has retained Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors in connection with the potential sale of the Infrastructure Division, which includes its terrestrial pan-European fiber network, subsea transatlantic fiber and data centers. This infrastructure was part of GTT's acquisition of Interoute and of Hibernia.



“The appointment of Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs is an important step in our process to explore the sale of our Infrastructure Division,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “This potential divestiture in no way alters the execution of GTT’s core strategy of providing cloud networking services to large and multinational clients as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people to any location in the world and to every application in the cloud.”









In November, GTT Communications reported revenue of $420.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decline of 6.4% compared to 3Q18, and a decline of 3.2% compared to 2Q19. The sequential revenue decline of 3.2% was attributable to a 0.9% decline in monthly recurring cash revenue, a 0.8% decline from foreign currency, a 0.7% decline in non-recurring and other revenue, a 0.6% decline in the runoff of non-cash deferred revenue, and a 0.2% increase in revenue credits.

Net loss for the quarter was $26.2 million compared to net loss of $23.4 million in 3Q18 and net loss of $33.3 million in 2Q19.

Net install trends improved sequentially over the course of the quarter and net installs were positive in October.



