Google, Siemens and VMware back Automated Compliance Tooling

Google, Siemens and VMware have thrown their support behind The Linux Foundation's Automated Compliance Tooling (ACT), as well as key advancements for tools that increase ease and adoption of open source software.



ACT aims to ensure compliance with the terms of open source's licensing.



ACT is composed of five primary projects:





FOSSology : An open source license compliance software system and toolkit allowing users to run license, copyright and export control scans from a REST API. As a system, a database and web UI are provided to provide a compliance workflow. License, copyright and export scanners are tools available to help with compliance activities. FOSSology is an existing Linux Foundation project that will move under ACT.

OSS Review Toolkit (ORT) enables highly automated and customizable Open Source compliance checks the source code and dependencies of a project by scanning it, downloading its sources, reporting any errors and violations against user-defined rules, and by creating third-party attribution documentation. ORT is designed for the CI/CD world and supports a wide variety of package managers including Gradle, Go modules, Maven, npm and SBT. The project is being contributed to ACT by HERE Technologies.

Quartermaster (QMSTR), originally contributed by Encode, integrates into the build systems to learn about the software products, their sources and dependencies. Developers can run QMSTR locally to verify outcomes, review problems and produce compliance reports. By integrating into DevOps CI/CD cycles, license compliance can become a quality metric for software development. The project is being contributed to ACT by Endocode.

SPDX Tools: Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX) is an open standard for communicating software bill of material information including components, licenses, copyrights and security references. The main SPDX specification will remain separate from, yet complementary to, ACT, while the SPDX tools that meet the spec and help users and producers of SPDX documents will become part of ACT. SPDX is an existing Linux Foundation project.

Tern: Tern is an inspection tool to find the metadata of the packages installed in a container image. It provides a deeper understanding of a container's bill of materials so better decisions can be made about container-based infrastructure, integration and deployment strategies. Tern was created by VMware, who are contributing the project to ACT, to help developers meet open source compliance requirements for containers. Tern 1.0 has just been released.

“One of the most exciting parts of the ACT Project is its integration with pre-existing activities around the Linux Foundation Open Compliance Project,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “This includes the OpenChain Reference Tooling Work Group, with its focus on addressing real world challenges as efficiently as possible, an area where targeted investment is critical. The end result of these activities will ensure that open source tooling for open source compliance is more mature, more effective and easier to adopt for entities of all sizes.”“To do open source compliance well, at scale, we need to ensure the community has easy access to advanced automation and tooling,” said Will Norris, Open Source Engineering Manager at Google. “Google has invested heavily in our own compliance tooling, and we are proud to be a part of the Automated Compliance Tooling project to share our experience and expertise with the broader community. We look forward to helping make it easier for everyone using open source code to do so respectfully and in accordance with open source licenses.”