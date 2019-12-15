Google intros Storage Transfer Service for on-premise data

Google Cloud Platform introduced a managed Transfer Service for large-scale on-premises data.



The Transfer Service helps customers complete large-scale data transfers online, which scale to high-speed network connections—up to billions of files, multiple PB of data, and tens of Gbps. Customers do not need to custom software or off-the-shelf software for managing the large operation. Google's Transfer Service for on-premises data validates data integrity. It also includes performance optimizations from the application to the transport layer.



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/storage-data-transfer/introducing-storage-transfer-service-for-on-premises-data