Google Cloud announces security partnerships

Google Cloud Platform announced more than a dozen new solutions with security partners, including:
- GCP is working with McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Qualys to help customers manage the deployment of agent-based endpoint security and vulnerability management solutions automatically and at scale.
- Palo Alto Networks is expanding its usage of services on Google Cloud to jointly develop new solutions for Anthos and threat detection.
- McAfee will integrate its MVISION Cloud solution for data security, threat prevention, governance, and compliance capabilities for container workloads with Google Cloud, as well as its endpoint security solution for Linux and Windows-based workloads.
- Citrix Workspace is now available on Google Cloud. This includes integration with G Suite that provides a single sign-on experience, multi-factor authentication, enhanced security policies for G Suite, web filtering policies for G Suite, and end-to-end visibility and analytics. Also, users will be able to seamlessly authenticate using G Suite credentials early next year to provide simple, secure access to the apps and information they need to do their jobs anywhere, on any device.
- Exabeam, a leading SIEM vendor, will expand its SaaS Cloud security management platform on Google Cloud, helping customers bring the scale and speed of the cloud to their existing, trusted SIEM platform.
- ForgeRock will deliver its Digital Identity Platform on Google Cloud. ForgeRock’s platform helps customers build and maintain cloud-ready architecture to automate multi-cloud deployments. ForgeRock joins Google Cloud as a Premier Partner in the identity space and has named Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider for its cloud-native suite of identity products.
- Fortinet will provide a new reference architecture for customers to connect facilities to Google Cloud with secure SD-WAN solutions, to make its FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service available on Google Cloud, and to integrate its FortiCWP service with Google Cloud Security Command Center.
- Semperis and STEALTHbits are working with GCP to enable customers to manage, audit, and protect their Microsoft Active Directory-dependent apps and workloads running on Google Cloud from service outages, data breaches, and cyberattacks.
- Tanium will integrate its endpoint security telemetry and Chronicle’s Backstory platform with GCP to provide full visibility into endpoint events across an enterprise.
In addition, Google Cloud Platform is expanding its work with leading systems integrators and managed services providers, including: Deloitte, IBM Security, Wipro, Arctic Wolf, Comm-IT, Cyderes, and Optiv.
https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/making-your-cloud-more-secure-through-google-cloud-partners