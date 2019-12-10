Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Google Cloud adds packet mirroring for network troubleshooting

Tuesday, December 10, 2019    

Google Cloud Platform released to beta a new service that provides packet mirroring for troubleshooting existing Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).

GCP's Packet Mirroring service supports third-party tools to collect and inspect network traffic at scale, provide intrusion detection, application performance monitoring, and better security controls, helping you ensure the security and compliance of workloads running in Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/packet-mirroring-visualize-and-protect-your-cloud-network

See also