Google Cloud adds packet mirroring for network troubleshooting

Google Cloud Platform released to beta a new service that provides packet mirroring for troubleshooting existing Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).



GCP's Packet Mirroring service supports third-party tools to collect and inspect network traffic at scale, provide intrusion detection, application performance monitoring, and better security controls, helping you ensure the security and compliance of workloads running in Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).







https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/packet-mirroring-visualize-and-protect-your-cloud-network