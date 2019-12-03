Frontier appoints Bernie Han as CEO

Frontier Communications appointed Bernie Han as President and CEO and a member of the Board, effective repacing Daniel McCarthy, who is stepping down as President and CEC and from his position on the Board.



Han previously served as CFO, COO and as Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning at DISH Network. He previously worked as Chief Financial Officer at Northwest Airlines, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at America West Airlines. He received his Master of Business Administration, Master of Electrical Engineering and Bachelor of Science degrees from Cornell University. Mr. Han currently serves on the Board of Directors of Frontier Airlines.



Mr. Han stated, “Frontier has a strong core business that maintains the trust of millions of customers across the country, and I am honored to take on the role of CEO at a time where we have both challenges to overcome and substantial opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and leadership team as we continue to execute on our initiatives to drive operational performance, invest in our business and become a stronger partner to our residential and enterprise customers.”



Mr. McCarthy stated, “It has been an incredible experience leading Frontier over the last four years, and I leave knowing the Company is in great hands with Bernie at the helm of this skilled and dedicated organization. I remain a firm believer in Frontier’s future. I look forward to cheering the team on, and I want to thank everyone I have had the pleasure to work with and learn from during my time with Frontier.”