Fortinet tops 21,000 SD-WAN customers

Fortinet announced a company milestone: 21,000 organizations across different industries and verticals have adopted its Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution.



Fortinet delivers full-featured SD-WAN via the FortiGate next-generation firewall.



Fortinet said its security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN seamlessly integrates enterprise-grade SD-WAN, advanced security, and advanced routing in a unified offering to modernize customers’ WAN edge and help achieve their digital innovation goals with FortiManager Orchestration that can scale to support up to 100,000 SD-WAN sites.