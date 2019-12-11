Fiber Broadband Association elects new leaders

The Fiber Broadband Association, which advocates for all- fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home in the Americas, announced that Katie Espeseth will serve as Chair of the Board for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2020. Espeseth has over 30 years of marketing and telecommunications experience and currently serves as Vice President of New Products at EPB.



Mark Boxer, Technical Applications Engineering Manager of OFS was elected to the Board for the first time and Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer of Clearfield and Joanne Hovis, President of CTC Technology & Energy, were both re-elected to the Board. The 2020 Management Committee was also elected: Katie Espeseth of EPB will serve as Chair; Gary Bolton of ADTRAN as Vice-Chair; Gregg Logan of Telapex, Inc. as Secretary; and Kevin Morgan of Clearfield as Treasurer.



The full 2020 Board of Directors includes:





Chair: Katie Espeseth, Vice President of New Products, EPB

Vice-Chair: Gary Bolton, Vice President of Global Marketing, ADTRAN

Secretary: Gregg Logan, Vice President of Engineering, Telapex, Inc. (corporate parent of the C Spire companies)

Treasurer: Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield

Mark Boxer, Technical Applications Engineering Manager, OFS

Teles Fremin, Director, LUS Fiber

J. Michael Hill, CEO, On Trac, Inc.

Joanne Hovis, President, CTC Technology & Energy

Joe Jensen, Americas Market Development Manager, Corning Incorporated