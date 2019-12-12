FCC looks to open 3.1-3.55 GHz band for 5G

The FCC is considering opening the 3.1-3.55 GHz band for advanced commercial services, including 5G. Specifically, the FCC is proposing to remove and relocate the non-federal users in the 3.3-3.55 GHz portion of the band, which currently is allocated for non-federal secondary radiolocation services and amateur use. The item also seeks comment on the relocation options and transition mechanisms for these incumbent non-federal users to the 3.1-3.3 GHz band or to other frequencies.



FCC Chairman Ajit Pai states: "Our action today is just another example of our comprehensive strategy to free up spectrum for commercial use across the country and advance American leadership in the next generation of wireless connectivity. We have been aggressive in freeing up mid-band spectrum in particular. For instance, an auction of the 3.5 GHz band will commence on June 25, 2020. The Commission is also focused on commencing an auction of 280 MHz of spectrum in the C-band late next year. And we recently voted to put the 2.5 GHz band—the largest swath of contiguous spectrum in the country below 3 GHz—to use for the American people.



In addition to these mid-band efforts, we’ve also been hard at work when it comes to high-band spectrum. In January, we finished an auction of spectrum in the 28 GHz band. In May, we concluded an auction of spectrum in the 24 GHz band. And earlier this week, we launched an auction of 3,400 MHz of spectrum in the upper 37, 39, and 47 GHz bands, which is the largest spectrum auction in American history."



https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-considers-facilitating-shared-use-31-355-ghz-band