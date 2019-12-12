FCC advances C-V2X in 5.9 GHz proposal

The FCC is proposing rule changes for the 5.9 GHz (5.850-5.925 GHz) band, which has been reserved for use by Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), a radio service designed to enable vehicle-related communications. However, after 20 years, DSRC still has not been widely deployed, and this spectrum therefore generally remains unused.



The FCC is proposing to designate the lower 45 megahertz of the band for unlicensed uses like Wi-Fi. This 45 megahertz sub-band can be combined with existing unlicensed spectrum to provide cutting-edge high-throughput broadband applications on channels up to 160 megahertz wide.



The FCC is proposing to dedicate the remaining 30 megahertz of the band for use by transportation and vehicle safety-related communication services. Specifically, in the NPRM, the Commission proposes to revise its rules to provide Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X), an emerging standard for transportation applications, with exclusive access to the upper 20 megahertz of the band. Under the Commission’s current rules, no spectrum is allocated for C-V2X. The NPRM seeks comment on whether to retain the remaining 10 megahertz for use by DSRC systems or to dedicate it for C-V2X use.



"One promising new technology that is gaining momentum in the automotive industry is Cellular Vehicle to Everything, or C-V2X. C-V2X would use standard cellular protocols to provide direct communications between vehicles, and, as the name suggests, everything—including other vehicles on the road, infrastructure (like light poles), cyclists (like me), pedestrians, and road workers. C-V2X also is expected to support new, advanced applications as we transition to faster, more responsive 5G networks. And it’s backed by automakers like Ford, Audi, BMW, Daimler, and Tesla. So we’re proposing to designate the upper 20 MHz for this exciting, new automotive communications technology," states Ajit Pai, FCC Chairman.



