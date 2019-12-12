Facebook expands Eagle Mountain Data Center in Utah

Facebook is expanding plans for its Eagle Mountain Data Center, which is currently under construction. The new plan adds more than 500,0000 square feet to form a nearly 1.5 million square foot campus.



Construction of the data center began in May 2018.







Facebook said the expansion means that this data center will represent an investment of more than $1 billion. Once completed, the Eagle Mountain Data Center will support over 200 jobs.The Eagle Mountain facility will be LEED Certified Gold once it’s operational. Facebook has contracted for more than 450 MWs of new solar energy in Utah which will support otsoperations in the region and will provide the Eagle Mountain Data Center with 100% renewable energy.