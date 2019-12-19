Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Cloud to run on Microsoft Azure

Ericsson and Microsoft formed an alliance focused on connected vehicles. The goal is to help automakers to deploy and scale global vehicle services such as fleet management, over-the-air software updates and connected safety services much easier and faster while reducing costs.



Ericsson is building its Connected Vehicle Cloud on top of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform that is running on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.



Ericsson notes that its Connected Vehicle Cloud already connects more than 4 million vehicles across 180 countries worldwide - approximately 10 percent of the connected vehicle market. The platform is tailored to fit vehicle manufacturers’ growing demand for scalability and flexibility with the capability of supporting any connected vehicle service.



Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud offloads vehicle manufacturers' complexity of global 24/7 operations and lifecycle management related to connected vehicles with a guaranteed service-level agreement.



“The Ericsson and Microsoft partnership will deliver a comprehensive connected vehicle platform at scale to the market. Our integrated solutions will help automotive manufacturers accelerate their global connected vehicle solutions and offer a better experience for drivers and passengers,” says Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses.



“This is an exciting new offering with great benefits for the automotive industry, leveraging Ericsson and Microsoft’s technology leadership in connectivity and cloud.”