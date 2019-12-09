Monday, December 9, 2019

EIB extends EUR 700m loan to Orange for broadband

Monday, December 09, 2019    

The European Investment Bank (EIB) extended a EUR 700 million loan to finance part of the deployment of the Orange Group’s Very High Speed Broadband network in France in the "Appel à Manifestation d’Intentions d’Investissements" (AMII) areas.

AMII areas are defined as places where population density and digital coverage is moderate, such as city suburbs.

See also