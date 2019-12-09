The European Investment Bank (EIB) extended a EUR 700 million loan to finance part of the deployment of the Orange Group’s Very High Speed Broadband network in France in the "Appel à Manifestation d’Intentions d’Investissements" (AMII) areas.
AMII areas are defined as places where population density and digital coverage is moderate, such as city suburbs.
Monday, December 9, 2019
EIB extends EUR 700m loan to Orange for broadband
Orange
