EE activates 5G in six more UK cities

EE switched on its first 5G sites in six new cities across the UK, bringing its 5G rollout to a total of 50 cities and large towns in 2019.



EE launched with 5G coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester in May. The new activation includes Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland, surpassing its target of introducing 5G to 16 UK cities in 2019. EE has also switched on its first 5G sites in Northampton, Stevenage and Wakefield.



Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: “We switched on the UK’s first 5G network in May, and this is another milestone towards keeping our customers connected 100% of the time. We’re leading the way in the UK, with 4G and 5G coverage in more places than any other operator. Adding 5G to more cities and towns – and expanding our 5G coverage in each place – is helping us to always deliver the best mobile experience to our customers.”