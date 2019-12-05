Dell'Oro: Service Provider Router market dips 3% in 3Q 2019

The worldwide Service Provider Router market declined 3 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2019, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.



In the Asia-Pacific region, a sharp drop in sales to India more than offset growth in other countries.



“Service Provider Router demand continues to lack a strong set of drivers, and other than the China market, 5G RAN deployments are not yet driving significant investments in mobile backhaul and transport networks,” said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Routers supporting 400 Gbps interfaces are just becoming available, but the material impact to the market isn’t likely until 2021” added Umeda.



Additional highlights from the 3Q 2019 Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report:





Cisco was the top-ranked Service Provider Router vendor, followed in order by Huawei, Nokia, and Juniper.

Service Provider Router rankings by region show Cisco with the top spot in North America. Nokia leads Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, and Huawei ranked highest in the Asia-Pacific region.

http://www.delloro.com