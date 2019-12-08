Dell'Oro: Broadband access equipment market drops 12%

Global revenue for broadband access equipment market decreased 12% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $3.2 billion, according to a newly published report by Dell’Oro Group.



A 371 percent Y/Y increase in XGS-PON OLT revenue and continued growth of XG-PON1 OLT ports and CPE offset continued DSL declines.



“Operators’ continued push to increase their fiber investments is resulting in strong Y/Y gains in PON OLT ports,” said Jeff Heynen, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Though XGS-PON continues to grow rapidly, 2.5 Gbps GPON remains the workhorse in the market,” explained Heynen.



Some highlights:







Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 31 percent Y/Y to $287 M, driven once again by a slowdown in CCAP license purchases in North America

Total DSL port shipments plummeted 28 percent Y/Y, with all technologies showing significant Y/Y declines