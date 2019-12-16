DE-CIX brings its Internet Exchange to Equinix Istanbul

DE-CIX will bring its Internet Exchange into Equinix’s IL2 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Istanbul, Turkey. By moving into Equinix’s IL2 data center, DE-CIX will be able to leverage Equinix’s Metro Connect services to provide direct, dedicated, carrier-grade network links between Turkey’s MedNautilus subsea cable landing station and IL2. These cable systems enable accelerated traffic globalization and data consumption, as well as rapid growth of cloud and online services.



DE-CIX currently operates more than 20 neutral Internet Exchanges in Europe, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America. The company’s Frankfurt Internet Exchange is the largest IX worldwide in terms of peak traffic – with a maximum data throughput of more than 7.8 terabits per second.



"Extending our presence in Istanbul with our long-term partner Equinix, shows we are building robust, secure and reliable interconnection bridges across continents. Istanbul itself owns a unique strategic position within Eurasia and DE-CIX is here to strengthen this position with its customers and partners. We believe Istanbul is the interconnection gateway to Europe, Asia and Middle East, with a huge future potential," states Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International.