CyrusOne hit by ransomware attack

CyrusOne was hit by a ransomware attack impacting at least six of its data center colocation managed services customers.



In a statement, CyrusOne said its working to restore availability after a ransomware program encrypted certain devices. The customers are primarily serviced by CyrusOne’s New York Data Center.



CyrusOne’s data center colocation services, including IX and IP Network Services, are not involved in this incident.



CyrusOne said it is working closely with third-party experts and legal authorities to address this matter.



