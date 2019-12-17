CommScope adds sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G to its FWA gateway

CommScope added support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G New Radio (NR) wireless connectivity on its NVG558 fixed wireless access (FWA) gateway platform, which already supports 4G LTE and 3.5 GHz CBRS connectivity.



CommScope’s NVG558 offers:





Dual-band or tri-band 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) and 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6) options

CommScope HomeAssure™ for smart, whole-home Wi-Fi

Optional IoT service capability

Docker container support for simplified application deployment

Deep Packet Inspection support for advanced Wi-Fi management, Quality of Service,and Parental Controls

IPTV video optimization





The platform also offers subscriber self-install capabilities to help operators reduce truck-rolls and customer installation wait times, lowering costs and improving the overall customer experience. In addition, all NVG500 Series gateways support Docker® containers. This enables operators to rapidly prototype and deliver new broadband applications and services without having to take the time to integrate them into the platform’s firmware and complete lengthy lab approvals and field trials.“As operators build out their 5G networks, many want to maximize the value of these networks by using them to offer fixed wireless broadband services to customers,” said Joe Chow, senior vice president and segment leader, Customer Premises Equipment at CommScope. “The new version of the NVG558 offers these operators a flexible platform for delivering customers smart-home devices, video streaming, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and other next-generation services using high-speed 5G NR wireless networks.”