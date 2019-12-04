Citynet deploys ADVA ALM fiber monitoring

Citynet has deployed the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution in its backbone network in western Austria. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 platform and FSP 150 multi-layer edge technology, the regional backbone network is fully protected by round-the-clock service-agnostic monitoring and managed by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller. Citynet can instantly and precisely locate breaks that could threaten mission-critical services. Technical support and maintenance is provided by ADVA’s partner Componet.



“The ADVA ALM enables our repair teams to quickly detect and pinpoint any degradation in our fiber plant. It means no more wasted hours on futile site visits. With proactive maintenance we can also resolve many more issues before services are affected so that outages can be avoided altogether. In fact, the ADVA ALM is so effective that we expect the amortization within the coming months,” said Manuel Kofler, head of IT division, Citynet. “This simple device helps us deliver unbeatable performance and increase the value of our SLAs. Yet it’s the boost to sustainability that makes the ADVA ALM valuable both now and in the future. Reducing truck rolls is key to tackling our carbon footprint and protecting our environment in the long term.”