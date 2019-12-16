Cisco to acquire Exablaze for FPGA-based solutions

Cisco agreed to acquire Exablaze, a privately-held designer and manufacturer of FPGA-based devices aimed at reducing latency and improving network performance. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Exablaze, which is based in Sydney, Australia, is focused on low-latency networking, layer 1 switching, timing and time synchronization technologies, and low-latency FPGA solutions. The company was founded in 2013. Exablaze targets applications such as high-frequency trading (HFT), financial services, high-performance computing, and emerging AI/ML clusters.https://blogs.cisco.com/news/cisco-corporate-news-december-2019https://exablaze.com/