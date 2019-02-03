Cisco ties its SD-WAN into AWS Transit Gateway

Cisco announced tighter integration between its SD-WAN and AWS Transit Gateway. The aim is to automate and manage connectivity from branches to the AWS Cloud, using the Cisco vManage SD-WAN Controller.



Network operators will be able to create end-to-end connectivity between users and cloud-hosted apps, while applying network segmentation and security policies to traffic flows. The system will also enable policy exchange between Cisco SD-WAN Controller and AWS Transit Gateway, which will allow IT teams to implement consistent network and data security rules.







To bring this “data center anywhere” vision to life, Cisco is introducing a range of innovations across networking, hyperconvergence, security and automation. They include:



The expansion of ACI into the cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure environments. ACI is Cisco’s intent-based networking solution for the data center. It integrates with all hypervisors and container frameworks on which applications are deployed. With ACI Anywhere, that journey extends ACI to any workload, any location, any cloud. Virtual ACI already supports bare-metal clouds and remote edge locations. And now with the new Cloud ACI capabilities, Cisco extends automation, management, and security to AWS and Microsoft Azure by fully integrating with their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) environments. This will be available in Q2.

The extension of HyperFlex into branch offices and remote locations to power applications at the edge. Cisco said this allows customers to seamlessly extend computing and storage from their core data centers to the edges of their operations. This will be available in Q2.

Enhancements to CloudCenter to help customers manage the lifecycle of applications across multiple cloud environments. The new CloudCenter Suite now features full application lifecycle management, greater workflow automation, and significantly enhanced cost optimization and governance.

A simpler way for customers to buy and manage the technology across the entire data center architecture, via a single Enterprise Agreement.



Cisco announced a new data center architecture that extends its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) framework into public data and its HyperFlex hyperconverged servers into branch offices. The idea is "ACI Anywhere" and "HyperFlex Anywhere."To bring this “data center anywhere” vision to life, Cisco is introducing a range of innovations across networking, hyperconvergence, security and automation. They include:

Cisco also announced a second integration that extends its data center networking solution, ACI Anywhere, to AWS Outposts. Outposts are Amazon’s on-premise services for running applications that require the lowest possible latency or that have local data-processing requirements. The aim is allow customer to use Cisco’s policy-driven automation controller, ACI, to translate their business intent and policy models into consistent on-premise and cloud-native constructs that are deployed across AWS applications.