Cisco amplifies legal case against former employees now at Poly

Cisco is extending its legal case agaist three former employees, James He, Wilson Chung, and Jedd Williams, who are accussed of trade secret misappropriation. Cisco filed the complaint in federal court a few weeks ago and is now amending the case to include their new employer, Poly.



In a blog post, Mark Chandler, Executive Vice President, Legal Services, and General Counsel for Cisco, says the action was taken because of Poly's "repeated efforts to receive and use Cisco trade secrets and confidential information in their business."



https://blogs.cisco.com/news/why-does-poly-protect-employees-who-took-cisco-info